Early results show Blythewood mayoral challenger leading

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Early results show the town councilman, who challenged the Blythewood mayor in this year’s municipal election, has a sizable lead after all precincts in Blythewood tabulated votes from Nov. 7.

Early votes, absentee votes and provisional ballots have not yet been reported.

The results show that town councilman Sloan Griffin III has received 69% of the vote. Current Mayor Bryan S. Franklin has received only 31% of votes cast on election day.

Whoever wins tonight’s race will be mayor for the next four years. The winner will lead the town through the massive Scout Motors project that will bring 4,000 jobs to the area.

Franklin is a veteran and has been mayor since 2019. Meanwhile, Griffin is the deputy director of Fairfield County Emergency Management. Both have made public statements about their environmental concerns with the ongoing Scout Motors construction.

Franklin has put a focus on roads and Griffin has targeted livability, looking at promoting green spaces and recreation.

Tonight, both candidates are holding watch parties. WIS News 10 will be connecting with the victor.

