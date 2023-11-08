DJJ correctional officer fired and arrested for providing contraband to youth

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) officer was fired from her job as a juvenile correctional officer after an investigation determined she provided contraband to youth.

Investigators said Alicia J. Johnson, 23, has been accused of providing youth with several vape pens which are contraband.

Johnson was arrested and charged with adult furnishing contraband to a juvenile while in DJJ custody and misconduct in office. She is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

