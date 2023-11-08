SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies: Man arrested in connection with Richland County double-homicide

Man arrested in connection with Richland County double-homicide
Deputies said a man has been arrested following a double murder that happened in Richland County in September.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies said a man has been arrested following a double homicide that happened in Richland County last September.

Sheriff Leon Lott said on Nov. 8 at around 11:30 a.m., Christian Joquan Irick, 21, was arrested with the help of Richland County investigators, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina State University Campus Police arrested Irick while he was on the SC State campus without incident.

Authorities said Irick was not a student at the university, did not live there, but was on the campus visiting a friend.

Irick was accused of being responsible for a Sept. 26 shooting that happened before 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Willow Oak Drive.

Deputies said to have responded to reports of gunfire where they found Christopher Haynes, 21, and Daeonte K. Lang, 25, on the ground outside the third floor of the apartment, according to RCSD, both men died at the scene.

Irick has been charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“We can almost copy and paste – another crime committed by someone out on bond for gun and drug charges, Sheriff Lott said; two more lives lost at the hands of a coward.” “We must start holding criminals accountable.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
It’s your chance to vote in your local municipal elections on Tuesday.
Decision 2023 for Midlands municipal elections
Sloan Griffin and Bryan Franklin -- running for Blythewood Mayor.
Blythewood councilman wins seat for new mayor by wide margin
Tyler Bailey won the at-large seat in Columbia City Council
Columbia attorney Tyler Bailey wins city council race, unofficial results show
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.
‘We heard ya!’: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce 2024 tour

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some rain chances for this weekend!
Rudy Manke, a man who hosted educational programs highlighting nature throughout the Palmetto...
Rudy Mancke, known for SC nature programs, dies at 78
A Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) officer was fired from her job as a juvenile correction...
DJJ correctional officer fired and arrested for providing contraband to youth
The Sumter Police Department announced bond had been denied for a man who was charged after he...
Police: Bond denied for Sumter man charged in domestic stabbing