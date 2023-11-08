Deputies: Man arrested in connection with Richland County double-homicide

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies said a man has been arrested following a double homicide that happened in Richland County last September.

Sheriff Leon Lott said on Nov. 8 at around 11:30 a.m., Christian Joquan Irick, 21, was arrested with the help of Richland County investigators, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina State University Campus Police arrested Irick while he was on the SC State campus without incident.

Authorities said Irick was not a student at the university, did not live there, but was on the campus visiting a friend.

Irick was accused of being responsible for a Sept. 26 shooting that happened before 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Willow Oak Drive.

Deputies said to have responded to reports of gunfire where they found Christopher Haynes, 21, and Daeonte K. Lang, 25, on the ground outside the third floor of the apartment, according to RCSD, both men died at the scene.

Irick has been charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“We can almost copy and paste – another crime committed by someone out on bond for gun and drug charges, Sheriff Lott said; two more lives lost at the hands of a coward.” “We must start holding criminals accountable.

