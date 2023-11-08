All-4-One Brings 30th Anniversary Tour to Newberry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A California-based quartet will soon mark their comeback in a popular Midlands stage.

All-4-One is known for one of its singles, “I Swear”, which claimed the billboard “Hot 100″ number one spot for 11 consecutive weeks, and held the number one selling single status in 1994.

The Grammy award-winning group will perform at the Newberry Opera House on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m.

Group member Delious Kennedy gave WIS News 10 an exclusive interview with Intisar Faulkner on the upcoming performance.

