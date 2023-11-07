WIS Celebrates 70 years

SkyView
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Olivia Countess and Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is celebrating 70 years on air.

The number 1 station in the Midlands went on air for the first time on Nov. 7, 1953, covering several topics important to the community.

WIS invited some special guests to talk about their time on the screen and what they have been doing in the meantime.

On Monday, recent retiree and longtime WIS anchor Dawndy Mercer Plank joined the celebration.

Mercer Plank came to WIS after recently announcing her retirement in September to talk about her favorite memories in the station.

