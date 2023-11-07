Two men arrested in connection with armed robbery and shooting of a man

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Officer arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery and attempted murder in Little Ranches Drive.

Deputies said four men are responsible for robbing a home and shooting a 24-year-old man on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The victim was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle, according to deputies. He was seen at Newberry ER and then transferred to Richland Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his legs.

During the investigation, deputies said investigators obtained information from witnesses and victims identifying three of four subjects.

Investigators obtained warrants and started looking for the three suspects late Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning.

Deputies said investigators received information that two of the suspects were at a house on Speers Street in the City of Newberry, where they arrested Antonio Washington, 26, and Jaywon Jones, 24.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found five handguns with extended clips and an AR-15. Investigators also located drugs in the house where two small children were present.

Deputies said Washington was presently out on bond for attempted murder and had seven active General Session Bench Warrants.

Washington is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, conspiracy, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent crime, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Jones is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, conspiracy, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent crime, two counts of unlawful neglect to a child, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Both men are being held at the Newberry County Detention Center where a judge denied their bond.

Deputies said they are searching for a third suspect, 23-year-old Daquan Cooper. The fourth suspect has not been identified yet.

Anyone with information on the two remaining suspects is asked to contact NCSO at (803) 321-2222 or contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

“These are cowards who prey on law-abiding citizens placing people in harm’s way or worse.” “We are working very closely with Newberry City Police, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, ATF, and the 8th Judicial Circuit to bring a blanket of protection to our citizens and putting those who can’t obey the law in jail,” said Sheriff Foster.

