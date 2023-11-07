Teen accused of running over Richland county sheriff’s deputy in stolen vehicle sentenced to 10 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old boy accused of intentionally running over a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy in a stolen vehicle took a deal on Tuesday and was sentenced to 10 years.

Jamon Cheatham pled guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say in August 2022, he struck Special Response Team (SRT) Operator Sarah Merriman while attempting to flee in a stolen vehicle. She was seriously injured but has since recovered.

Cheatham was 17 at the time of the crime.

Lott said Cheatham had a criminal history that included car jacking, grand larceny, a prior attempted murder charge, weapons, larceny, and taking a weapon onto school grounds.

He was charged as an adult.

