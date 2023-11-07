SkyView
Teen accused of running over Richland county sheriff’s deputy in stolen vehicle sentenced to 10 years

Jamon Cheatham is accused of attempted murder in relation to an RCSD deputy.
Jamon Cheatham is accused of attempted murder in relation to an RCSD deputy.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old boy accused of intentionally running over a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy in a stolen vehicle took a deal on Tuesday and was sentenced to 10 years.

Jamon Cheatham pled guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say in August 2022, he struck Special Response Team (SRT) Operator Sarah Merriman while attempting to flee in a stolen vehicle. She was seriously injured but has since recovered.

Cheatham was 17 at the time of the crime.

Lott said Cheatham had a criminal history that included car jacking, grand larceny, a prior attempted murder charge, weapons, larceny, and taking a weapon onto school grounds.

He was charged as an adult.

