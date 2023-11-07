Soda City Live: United Way of the Midlands - Midlands Reading Consortium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - United Way of the Midlands is looking for 300 volunteers interested in reading to elementary-age students to support its Midlands Reading Consortium (MRC) for the 2023-2024 school year.

MRC is a literacy-based program that helps increase the number of Pre-K through 3rd-grade children reading at grade level at the start of fourth grade. By recruiting and training volunteers to read one-on-one with students throughout the school year, MRC helps children in the program build reading comprehension, literacy, and vocabulary skills.

MRC is a partnership between United Way of the Midlands and 19 Midlands elementary schools across Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Calhoun, and Orangeburg counties.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can register at uway.org/mrc.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.