Soda City Live: The Meeting Place of Greater Columbia, Your Health Matters Health Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia is excited to invite the community and media representatives to its annual Health Fair on November 11th, in partnership with Johnson & Johnson. This event aims to raise awareness about various health concerns and offer free screenings to attendees.

Event Details: Date: November 11, 2023

Time: Breakfast: 9AM – 10 AM Health Fair: 10AM – 2 PM

Location: The Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia, 201 Columbia Mall Blvd Columbia, SC 29223

Highlights:Mental Health Breakfast: Start the day with a dedicated breakfast discussing the importance of mental health and well-being.

Free Health Screenings: Including blood pressure, mental health, osteoporosis, stroke, afib, Crohn’s disease, vaccinations, and more.

Guest Speakers: Dr. Anthony Thompson and Dr. Kimberly Johnson, renowned hosts of “The Healing Truth” radio show, will share their expertise and insights on the significance of health awareness.

