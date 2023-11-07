Soda City Live: Flourishing Families of SC - National Adoption Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - November is National Adoption Month. Flourishing Families of SC is a non-profit organization provides services for families pre and post adoption within South Carolina.

The mission is to “provide hope and healing to families affected by childhood trauma.” In partnership with SCDSS, They’re excited to host a two day training on adoption for the state of South Carolina. The Meet The Need training will be November 30-December 1 in Columbia, SC at the Columbia Marriott. https://www.flourishingfamiliessc.org/meettheneed

