SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Flourishing Families of SC - National Adoption Month

By Steven Fulton
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - November is National Adoption Month. Flourishing Families of SC is a non-profit organization provides services for families pre and post adoption within South Carolina.

The mission is to “provide hope and healing to families affected by childhood trauma.” In partnership with SCDSS, They’re excited to host a two day training on adoption for the state of South Carolina. The Meet The Need training will be November 30-December 1 in Columbia, SC at the Columbia Marriott. https://www.flourishingfamiliessc.org/meettheneed

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.
‘We heard ya!’: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce 2024 tour
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
According to preliminary information from the department’s Traffic Safety Unit, one driver was...
One dead after Columbia car crash
Deputies say one person was wounded, and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies: One person injured in Richland County shooting on Saturday night
Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Maria Yturria confirmed the investigation into Douglas...
RCSD investigating Fairfield Co. Council Chair for removing campaign sign

Latest News

The Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia is excited to invite the community and media...
Soda City Live: The Meeting Place of Greater Columbia, Your Health Matters Health Fair
United Way of the Midlands is looking for 300 volunteers interested in reading to...
Soda City Live: United Way of the Midlands - Midlands Reading Consortium
It’s National Nacho Day and local chef and Owner of Roy’s Grille, Chris Williams shares his...
National Nacho Day: Local Chef Prepares to Travel for World Food Championship
Delta House, Inc. is gearing up to host their Holiday Bazaar with great gift options, a Silent...
Soda City Live: Delta House , Inc. Hosts Holiday Bazaar