SLED: Lee County woman charged following shooting of deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents reported a Lee County woman was charged with attempted murder of a deputy.

According to an incident report, on Thursday, Nov. 2, Leanna McCray called 911 saying that her car was stolen but when deputies arrived, things escalated.

The deputy spoke with McCray inside the home and then went outside to speak with more of her family members but when they went back inside.

The report states McCray pointed a silver revolver toward the deputy after the deputy advised McCray to come out of a bedroom she was in with the door closed.

Officials said MCcray fired four rounds at the deputy; however, the deputy was able to crawl out of the home.

SLED agents charged McCray with attempted murder and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.