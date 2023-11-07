Richland County deputies investigate multiple stabbings at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating multiple stabbings/assaults that occurred at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

On Nov. 3 around 8:30 p.m., deputies said they responded to two adult male detainees who had been attacked by three other detainees.

Deputies said the victims suffered multiple injuries that appeared to be from a sharp object. The detainees were taken to a local hospital and their injuries were considered non-life threatening.

On Nov. 5 around 10:30 p.m., deputies were called again to the jail for the stabbing of a 41-year-old man who had been stabbed and assaulted by two other detainees.

The detainee was taken to a local hospital and suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds. Deputies said the victims’ injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Later that evening on Nov. 5, while deputies were investigating the previous stabbing, a 24-year-old man detainee was found inside the ASGDC infirmary, that had been attacked by multiple detainees. Investigators said that while sleeping, the victim was beaten, and stabbed by other gang members.

Investigators said they believed the victim was a known gang member who had been placed with several other known gang members. The victim was taken to a local hospital and his injuries were considered non-life threatening, according to deputies.

Deputies said the jail did not report this assault to RCSD.

While investigating the 41-year-old detainee stabbing, deputies said it was found that another detainee, a 42-year-old man had suffered serious injuries to his head and had been taken to the hospital.

Deputies said the jail did not report this assault to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances and suspects involved in the incidents, according to deputies.

