RCSD investigating Fairfield Co. Council Chair for removing campaign sign

BLYTHEWOOD, Sc. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating the Fairfield County Council Chairman for removing a campaign sign in Blythewood.

Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Maria Yturria confirmed the investigation into Douglas Pauley over an Oct. 27 incident. She said he has not been arrested.

WIS obtained a video of Pauley grabbing a sign of Blythewood Town Councilman and candidate Donald Brock.

Brock’s sign was near 303 Main Street in Blythewood. The building contains offices for the newspaper The Voice of Blythewood and for Pauley’s insurance business.

Voice publisher Barbara Ball told WIS Brock’s sign was on the property with her permission, the Voice rents the building and Pauley subleases.

WIS has no records to confirm the rental status of the building.

Pauley declined an interview.

Richland County records show Elgin resident John Reynolds owns the property. WIS’s attempts to contact Reynolds were unsuccessful.

State law prohibits the removal of campaign signs without the candidate’s permission and carries a penalty of up to a $100 fine and/or 30 days in prison.

RCSD’s incident report states Brock intends is pressing charges.

“[Pauley] knows better. I mean he does. I’m not mad. I’m not upset, it’s more dissapointing than anything. Just because we pride ourselves in being better in Blythewood. We want to encourage people to do the right thing in Blythewood,” Brock said.

He said there have been other signs taken at the property, which led to the use of the camera. WIS has no information to connect Pauley to any other removed signs.

Governor Henry McMaster’s Office told WIS the Governor cannot suspend or remove Pauley from his seat, because the case does not include an indictment.

