Police: Columbia daycare worker accused of harming 3-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers said a Columbia daycare worker was arrested after she grabbed a toddler and forced them to sit down.

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) reported Danielle Nichole Wages, 40, a daycare worker at the Chesterbrook Academy Preschool on the 1000 block of Wildwood Centre Drive, allegedly grabbed a 3-year-old boy around his upper arms with enough pressure to leave markings while forcing him to sit in a chair.

#ColumbiaPDSC Special Victims Unit investigators have charged Danielle Wages w/Cruelty to a Child. On 10/26/23 while at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool, the suspect is accused of grabbing a 3-yr-old boy by his arms w/force & leaving visible marks. pic.twitter.com/s8j9NO1Fzb — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 7, 2023

The parents saw the marks on the victim’s arms and called CPD said officers. CPD Special Victims Unit has started an investigation and surveillance video has helped detectives with the case.

Wages was arrested on Nov. 6 and posted a $465 surety bond, and the conditions of the bond are as follows:

· Does not return to the incident location.

· No direct/indirect contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

· Cannot work with children.

