Police: Columbia daycare worker accused of harming 3-year-old

Officers said a Columbia daycare worker was arrested after she grabbed a toddler and forced...
Officers said a Columbia daycare worker was arrested after she grabbed a toddler and forced them to sit down.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers said a Columbia daycare worker was arrested after she grabbed a toddler and forced them to sit down.

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) reported Danielle Nichole Wages, 40, a daycare worker at the Chesterbrook Academy Preschool on the 1000 block of Wildwood Centre Drive, allegedly grabbed a 3-year-old boy around his upper arms with enough pressure to leave markings while forcing him to sit in a chair.

The parents saw the marks on the victim’s arms and called CPD said officers. CPD Special Victims Unit has started an investigation and surveillance video has helped detectives with the case.

Wages was arrested on Nov. 6 and posted a $465 surety bond, and the conditions of the bond are as follows:

· Does not return to the incident location.

· No direct/indirect contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

· Cannot work with children.

