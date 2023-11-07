Pedestrian dead in Lexington County crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead following a car crash in Lexington County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Monday afternoon on Wescott Road at Bush River Road, about one mile south of Irmo.

Troopers said the driver of a 2014 Nissan SUV was driving west Wescott Road and struck a garbage truck that was legally parked westbound on Wescott Road picking up trash. A pedestrian standing behind the trash was also struck in the process.

The driver and two other passengers were injured and taken to a local hospital.

Troopers said the pedestrian died on the scene from their injuries.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.