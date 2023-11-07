SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Pedestrian dead in Lexington County crash

Police LIghts
Police LIghts(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead following a car crash in Lexington County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Monday afternoon on Wescott Road at Bush River Road, about one mile south of Irmo.

Troopers said the driver of a 2014 Nissan SUV was driving west Wescott Road and struck a garbage truck that was legally parked westbound on Wescott Road picking up trash. A pedestrian standing behind the trash was also struck in the process.

The driver and two other passengers were injured and taken to a local hospital.

Troopers said the pedestrian died on the scene from their injuries.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.
‘We heard ya!’: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce 2024 tour
According to preliminary information from the department’s Traffic Safety Unit, one driver was...
One dead after Columbia car crash
Deputies say one person was wounded, and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies: One person injured in Richland County shooting on Saturday night
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Maria Yturria confirmed the investigation into Douglas...
RCSD investigating Fairfield Co. Council Chair for removing campaign sign

Latest News

Becky Hill yells down to the attorney general Alan Wilson as he thanks her during a press...
Colleton Co. Clerk of Court denies Murdaugh jury tampering in affidavit
Police said power lines are down on Oakland Avenue west of Lynam Road near Sunhurst Court.
3 Sumter schools dismiss early due to power outage
Hootie & the Blowfish announce stop in the Midlands
Hootie & the Blowfish announce stop in the Midlands for 2024 tour
WIS is celebrating 70 years on air
WIS Celebrates 70 years