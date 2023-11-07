SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Inmate found unresponsive in Midlands state prison cell

The South Carolina Department of Corrections reported an inmate was found dead in his cell at a...
The South Carolina Department of Corrections reported an inmate was found dead in his cell at a Midlands state prison.((Source: WIS))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reported an inmate was found dead in his cell at a Midlands state prison.

Officials said Donnel Goeffrey Brown, 40, was found unresponsive in his Broad River Correctional Institution cell around 10 a.m. on Nov. 7.

Officials said his death is being investigated as a homicide and the case is being is investigated by the SCDC Inspector General’s office, S.C. Law Enforcement Division, and the Richland County Coroner.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.
‘We heard ya!’: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce 2024 tour
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
According to preliminary information from the department’s Traffic Safety Unit, one driver was...
One dead after Columbia car crash
Deputies say one person was wounded, and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies: One person injured in Richland County shooting on Saturday night
Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Maria Yturria confirmed the investigation into Douglas...
RCSD investigating Fairfield Co. Council Chair for removing campaign sign

Latest News

Richland County voters on Nov. 7, 2023.
Voters to chose new Columbia city council member
Annual Veteran's Day parade
It’s your chance to vote in your local municipal elections on Tuesday.
The Midlands heads to the polls for municipal elections
Officers said a Columbia daycare worker was arrested after she grabbed a toddler and forced...
Police: Columbia daycare worker accused of harming 3-year-old