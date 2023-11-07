Inmate found unresponsive in Midlands state prison cell

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reported an inmate was found dead in his cell at a Midlands state prison.

Officials said Donnel Goeffrey Brown, 40, was found unresponsive in his Broad River Correctional Institution cell around 10 a.m. on Nov. 7.

Officials said his death is being investigated as a homicide and the case is being is investigated by the SCDC Inspector General’s office, S.C. Law Enforcement Division, and the Richland County Coroner.

