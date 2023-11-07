SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

“I Wonder Who You’ll Be”: Mom writes children’s book dedicated to first time parents

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Justin Walsh
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For every first-time parent, it’s hard to imagine the idea of your newborn child one day growing up into their own person.

Every parent goes on a different journey throughout the pregnancy, some more difficult than others.

One mom translated her own story onto the page.

Anna Moore, with the help of her husband Henry, wrote “I Wonder Who You’ll Be,” a children’s book about their 20-month-old son Henry, dedicated to any new parents, no matter where on their journey they may be.

Moore came to WIS Primetime to talk more about the book.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.
‘We heard ya!’: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce 2024 tour
According to preliminary information from the department’s Traffic Safety Unit, one driver was...
One dead after Columbia car crash
Deputies say one person was wounded, and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies: One person injured in Richland County shooting on Saturday night
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Maria Yturria confirmed the investigation into Douglas...
RCSD investigating Fairfield Co. Council Chair for removing campaign sign

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Riding the rollercoaster temps this week!
Becky Hill yells down to the attorney general Alan Wilson as he thanks her during a press...
Colleton Co. Clerk of Court denies Murdaugh jury tampering in affidavit
Police LIghts
Pedestrian dead in Lexington County crash
Police said power lines are down on Oakland Avenue west of Lynam Road near Sunhurst Court.
3 Sumter schools dismiss early due to power outage