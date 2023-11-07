Hootie & the Blowfish announce stop in the Midlands for 2024 tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Grammy-award-winning rock band will make a stop in the Midlands as part of an upcoming tour.

The Columbia native band, Hootie & the Blowfish, announced they will come to the Palmetto state for their 2024 Summer Camp with Trucks Tour.

Officials said the tour makes the first full tour since 2019.

During the tour, the band will visit over 40 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

“Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” said Bryan, a member of the band in a press release. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”

According to a press release, the tour will kick off on Thursday, May 30 in Dallas and will run through Sept. 28 in West Palm Beach.

In Columbia, the band will make a homecoming stop at the Colonial Life Arena for the Gamecock alumni.

General on-sale will go on sale Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. here.

Presale access will be available for Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter subscribers beginning Tuesday, Nov. 7 at noon until Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

To view all tour dates click here.

