Former Sumter PTA president charged, accused of stealing at least $50K for personal use

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department announced a woman was charged in connection with missing funds from a group that facilitates parental participation in a Sumter County School District elementary school.

Officers said Debbie Lynn Flynn, former president of the Millwood Elementary School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) was charged after a discrepancy in the PTA bank account was discovered and reported to the Sumter Police Department in early May.

Detectives discovered Flynn allegedly took as much as $50,000 from the PTA account for personal use.

According to officers, Flyn was placed in custody on Nov. 7 and has been charged with breach of trust of more than $10,000.

Flynn has been booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and could face up to 10 years in prison if she is convicted.

