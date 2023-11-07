FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs return to the 80s for the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Impressive highs in the 80s return for three straight day for our region!

First Alert Headlines

· Early morning lows near 45 degrees will quickly rise today!

· Highs in the low 80s return for Tuesday, lasting through Thursday.

·Generally cloudy skies for Friday and Saturday looking ahead.

· Some showers are possible into Saturday with a cold front, with falling high temps in the 60s.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! After a cool start, temps will rise quickly under abundant sunshine, topping out in the lower 80s this afternoon! While sunshine stays dominant, we could see a little haziness to our skies with wildfire smoke from Georgia mixing in above us.

Through Thursday, high pressure stays with us, so sunshine hangs in there for the Midlands. Some clouds will begin to mix in on Thursday though. Morning lows will even be closer to normal in the 40s today & tomorrow, followed by lows in the 50s for Thursday and Friday. Our daytime temperatures will also keep climbing into the low & mid 80s into Thursday.

By the end of the week, a cold front looks to press into the Carolinas. The current timing of this front appears to be Friday evening into Saturday. This will likely drop back highs into the 60s for the weekend, with some isolated shower activity for the 1st half of the weekend. Stay tuned!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Warmer with lots of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, but still warm. Highs in the low-80s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with a late shower possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Cloudier skies with possible isolated showers. Highs fall to the mid-60s.

