Camden law firm to petition the renaming of Brown v. Board in honor of SC case

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A Camden attorney and global expedition leader, Tom Mullikin, Ph.D., will announce a law firm’s petition to rename the historic Brown vs. Board of Education case.

The announcement will take place Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Mullikin Law Firm complex in the “Civil Rights” Reconciliation Room, Joshua Reynolds Building.

The announcement is in regard to the Mullikin Law Firm’s petition to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Officials argue the state’s case of Briggs vs Elliot was the first case filed in federal district court. That case was appealed to the U.S. Supreme and was argued by the Honorable Thurgood Marshall.

The dissenting opinion written by U.S. District Court Judge Waites Waring in South Carolina became the basis of the ultimate decision of the United States Supreme Court in the case of Brown vs Board of Education.

The Brown vs Board of Education decision is nationally recognized as the legal victory in the fight against school segregation.

“Like so many other unsung particulars of Palmetto State history, Briggs vs Elliot was the first and the catalyst for the ultimate victory,” says attorney Tom Mullikin. “For some, signing was tantamount to a death sentence. This courageous act would ignite a flame that would lead the civil rights movement across the country and cost these courageous families their physical, emotional, and economic security.”

