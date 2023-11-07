SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

3 Sumter schools dismiss early due to power outage

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Three Sumter schools dismissed students early on Tuesday due to a power outage.

Officials said Kingsbury Elementary, Millwood Elementary, and Sumter High are currently without power.

Sumter Police reported the outage is being reported in parts of the city and is affecting traffic signals. Police said power lines are down on Oakland Avenue west of Lynam Road near Sunhurst Court.

Police ask drivers to use extra caution and to treat intersections where signals are completely out as a four-way stop.

Duke Energy has been notified, according to police.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.
‘We heard ya!’: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce 2024 tour
According to preliminary information from the department’s Traffic Safety Unit, one driver was...
One dead after Columbia car crash
Deputies say one person was wounded, and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies: One person injured in Richland County shooting on Saturday night
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Maria Yturria confirmed the investigation into Douglas...
RCSD investigating Fairfield Co. Council Chair for removing campaign sign

Latest News

Becky Hill yells down to the attorney general Alan Wilson as he thanks her during a press...
Colleton Co. Clerk of Court denies Murdaugh jury tampering in affidavit
Hootie & the Blowfish announce stop in the Midlands
Hootie & the Blowfish announce stop in the Midlands for 2024 tour
WIS is celebrating 70 years on air
WIS Celebrates 70 years
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs return to the 80s for the Midlands!