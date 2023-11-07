3 Sumter schools dismiss early due to power outage

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Three Sumter schools dismissed students early on Tuesday due to a power outage.

Officials said Kingsbury Elementary, Millwood Elementary, and Sumter High are currently without power.

Sumter Police reported the outage is being reported in parts of the city and is affecting traffic signals. Police said power lines are down on Oakland Avenue west of Lynam Road near Sunhurst Court.

Police ask drivers to use extra caution and to treat intersections where signals are completely out as a four-way stop.

Duke Energy has been notified, according to police.

