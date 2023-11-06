State Christmas tree to arrive at South Carolina State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The state’s Christmas tree will soon arrive at the South Carolina State House.

The tree is scheduled to arrive at the Capital City and its new home at 9 a.m. on Monday. A press conference will follow the tree’s arrival. Representatives of Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Garden Club will make remarks during the event.

The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning of the holiday season in South Carolina.

