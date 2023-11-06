SkyView
State Christmas tree to arrive at South Carolina State House

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The state’s Christmas tree will soon arrive at the South Carolina State House.

The tree is scheduled to arrive at the Capital City and its new home at 9 a.m. on Monday. A press conference will follow the tree’s arrival. Representatives of Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Garden Club will make remarks during the event.

The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning of the holiday season in South Carolina.

