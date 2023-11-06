Soda City Live: Day of the Dead Celebration at Boyd Plaza in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Join Palmetto Luna for a free event at Boyd Plaza to celebrate Day of the Dead.

This includes arts and crafts, live music, folkloric dances, a live painting session, and other cultural activities.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. during Soda City Market.

Click here for more.

