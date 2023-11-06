SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Arts and Draughts Returns

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Museum of Arts is gearing up to celebrate their biannual block party “Arts and Draughts”

“Arts and Draughts” will highlight their current fashion exhibitions along with a line up of live music, fashion, food, dancing activities and more.

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to preliminary information from the department’s Traffic Safety Unit, one driver was...
One dead after Columbia car crash
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
In March 2022, the City of Columbia gave Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store, owned by Christa...
An at-large Columbia City Council candidate was behind thousands of dollars on her city loan last month
Deputies say one person was wounded, and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies: One person injured in Richland County shooting on Saturday night
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC

Latest News

It’s National Nacho Day and local chef and Owner of Roy’s Grille, Chris Williams shares his...
National Nacho Day: Local Chef Prepares to Travel for World Food Championship
Delta House, Inc. is gearing up to host their Holiday Bazaar with great gift options, a Silent...
Soda City Live: Delta House , Inc. Hosts Holiday Bazaar
Day of the Dead Celebration at Boyd Plaza in Columbia will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m....
Soda City Live: Day of the Dead Celebration at Boyd Plaza in Columbia
It’s National Nacho Day and local chef and Owner of Roy’s Grille, Chris Williams shares his...
National Nacho Day: Local Chef Prepares to Travel for World Food Championship