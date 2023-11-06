Soda City Live: Arts and Draughts Returns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Museum of Arts is gearing up to celebrate their biannual block party “Arts and Draughts”

“Arts and Draughts” will highlight their current fashion exhibitions along with a line up of live music, fashion, food, dancing activities and more.

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.