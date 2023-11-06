Second SC State football player arrested in the last month for having a gun on campus

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A second South Carolina State University (SCSU) football player was arrested in the last month for having a gun on campus, according to a news release from the university.

Ja’Quan S. Toney is charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent areas.

The news release said officers observed Toney with the gun around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after advising three people to go inside a common area at a campus residence hall.

He was taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center for booking.

Toney was a member of SCSU’s football team at the time of his arrest, but he is no longer on the active roster, according to school officials. However, SCSU confirmed he remains enrolled at the university.

