SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

National Nacho Day: Local Chef Prepares to Travel for World Food Championship

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s National Nacho Day and local chef and Owner of Roy’s Grille, Chris Williams shares his take on the classic Tex-Mex dish.

Williams is also preparing to take to the skies to compete in the World Food Championship in Dallas, Texas.

Last year, Williams placed 5th in the Sandwich category and this year his goal is take 1st.

For more information about the World Food Championship and Roy’s Grille,

Click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to preliminary information from the department’s Traffic Safety Unit, one driver was...
One dead after Columbia car crash
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
In March 2022, the City of Columbia gave Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store, owned by Christa...
An at-large Columbia City Council candidate was behind thousands of dollars on her city loan last month
Deputies say one person was wounded, and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies: One person injured in Richland County shooting on Saturday night
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC

Latest News

Delta House, Inc. is gearing up to host their Holiday Bazaar with great gift options, a Silent...
Soda City Live: Delta House , Inc. Hosts Holiday Bazaar
Day of the Dead Celebration at Boyd Plaza in Columbia will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m....
Soda City Live: Day of the Dead Celebration at Boyd Plaza in Columbia
"Arts and Draughts" will highlight their current fashion exhibitions along with a line up of...
Soda City Live: Arts and Draughts Returns
It’s National Nacho Day and local chef and Owner of Roy’s Grille, Chris Williams shares his...
National Nacho Day: Local Chef Prepares to Travel for World Food Championship