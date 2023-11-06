National Nacho Day: Local Chef Prepares to Travel for World Food Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s National Nacho Day and local chef and Owner of Roy’s Grille, Chris Williams shares his take on the classic Tex-Mex dish.

Williams is also preparing to take to the skies to compete in the World Food Championship in Dallas, Texas.

Last year, Williams placed 5th in the Sandwich category and this year his goal is take 1st.

For more information about the World Food Championship and Roy’s Grille,

Click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.