The Midlands heads to the polls for municipal elections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s your chance to vote in your local municipal elections on Tuesday.

Here’s some things that you should remember ahead of the big day:

Residents will vote Tuesday at their assigned precinct

If you don’t know where your polling place is, you can find out through the South Carolina Election Commission

You will have from 7 a.m. to 7p.m. to cast your vote

If you are voting absentee, you must make sure your ballot is received by the local elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. To make sure it gets there in time, you can consider delivering your ballot personally.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.