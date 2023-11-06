SkyView
The Midlands heads to the polls for municipal elections

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s your chance to vote in your local municipal elections on Tuesday.

Here’s some things that you should remember ahead of the big day:

  • Residents will vote Tuesday at their assigned precinct
  • If you don’t know where your polling place is, you can find out through the South Carolina Election Commission
  • You will have from 7 a.m. to 7p.m. to cast your vote
  • If you are voting absentee, you must make sure your ballot is received by the local elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. To make sure it gets there in time, you can consider delivering your ballot personally.

