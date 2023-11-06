SkyView
Marianne Williamson to file for South Carolina Democratic Presidential primary
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Nov. 6, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson will come to the Capital City to officially file for the Democratic presidential primary ballot.

Williamson will file at 1 p.m. on Monday at the South Carolina Democratic Party at 1929 Gadsden Street.

According to her campaign website, Williamson is an author and political activist.

