Local organization hosts annual run to promote pedestrian safety

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 800 people have died on South Carolina roads this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

Last year, that number was over 1,000.

One local org is hosting a run through the streets of downtown Lexington to spread awareness about the importance of road safety

Troy Fite joined WIS again on Midday alongside Travis Price to talk about the importance of road safety and how drivers and pedestrians can do their part.

Fite and Price are the founding members of SAFE Lexington, which is hosting a 4th Annual 24/7 Run from Monday, Nov. 6 until Sunday, Nov. 12.

