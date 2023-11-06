SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Heinz is releasing ‘Pickle Ketchup’ for all you pickle lovers

Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.
Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.(Kraft Heinz/Business Wire)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heinz is rolling out a new condiment that combines two hamburger staples: pickles and ketchup.

Heinz says its Pickle Ketchup has the “tangy and savory” flavor of pickles with the “unmistakable taste” of its rich tomato ketchup.

Apparently, the appeal for pickles is at a high. Heinz says 73% of Americans enjoy the taste of pickles.

The new ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to preliminary information from the department’s Traffic Safety Unit, one driver was...
One dead after Columbia car crash
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
In March 2022, the City of Columbia gave Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store, owned by Christa...
An at-large Columbia City Council candidate was behind thousands of dollars on her city loan last month
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
Deputies say one person was wounded, and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies: One person injured in Richland County shooting on Saturday night

Latest News

The former president is testifying in a New York courtroom on Monday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
RAW: Trump leaves trial, doesn't answer questions
Marianne Williamson to file for South Carolina Democratic Presidential primary
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to son’s gun license
The Israel Defense Forces struck 450 Hamas targets in the Gaza strip over the last 24 hours,...
Israel says it struck 450 Hamas targets in Gaza Strip
Two men were killed and five other people were injured in a shooting after a confrontation at a...
Denver police investigate shooting that killed 2, injured 5 at a private after-hours biker bar