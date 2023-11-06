SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Five people displaced after Lexington County fire

The Lexington County Fire Service responded to the blaze at around 7:30 P.M. in the 600 Block...
The Lexington County Fire Service responded to the blaze at around 7:30 P.M. in the 600 Block of Ermine Road in West Columbia.(Canva)
By Nick Neville
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five people are without a place to stay after a mobile home fire Saturday night in Lexington County, officials say.

The Lexington County Fire Service responded to the blaze at around 7:30 P.M. in the 600 Block of Ermine Road in West Columbia.

That is the location of the Location Village.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-wide mobile home burning from all sides.

They were able to quickly get the fire under control, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross said that the homes of two families were destroyed in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting those families.

The cause of the fire, according to the Lexington County Fire Service, was faulty electrical equipment.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement has started a search for an individual accused of transporting a minor to...
Lexington deputies found person accused of delinquency of a minor
In March 2022, the City of Columbia gave Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store, owned by Christa...
An at-large Columbia City Council candidate was behind thousands of dollars on her city loan last month
The University of South Carolina football team is hosting Jacksonville State University in a...
South Carolina defeats Jax State, live recap
Henderson Co. fire
2 homes lost, others evacuated as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in Henderson County
Kacy Ty’Qwan Fields, 18, was charged on Thursday, Oct. 12, with bringing weapons on school...
South Carolina State University football player charged with having gun on campus

Latest News

Deputies say one person was wounded, and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies: One person injured in Richland County shooting on Saturday night
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Above average temperatures expected every day this work week
Henderson Co. fire
2 homes lost, others evacuated as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in Henderson County
According to preliminary information from the department’s Traffic Safety Unit, one driver was...
One dead after Columbia car crash
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Another chilly morning followed by warming temperatures for the afternoon