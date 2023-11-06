Five people displaced after Lexington County fire

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five people are without a place to stay after a mobile home fire Saturday night in Lexington County, officials say.

The Lexington County Fire Service responded to the blaze at around 7:30 P.M. in the 600 Block of Ermine Road in West Columbia.

That is the location of the Location Village.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-wide mobile home burning from all sides.

They were able to quickly get the fire under control, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross said that the homes of two families were destroyed in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting those families.

The cause of the fire, according to the Lexington County Fire Service, was faulty electrical equipment.

