SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild & dry conditions take command again

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Highs keep on their positive trend with upper 70s and sunshine today, pushing to the low 80s tomorrow!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Headlines

· Early morning lows near 40 degrees will quickly rise today!

· Afternoon highs in the upper 70s settle in

· Highs in the low 80s return as we press into the work and school week

· Some showers are possible into Saturday with a cold front, with falling temperatures.

First Alert Summary

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Good morning my friends! After ta very cool start, temps will rise quickly under mainly sunny skies, topping out in the upper 70s this afternoon!

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

For the upcoming work week, high pressure stays with us, so sunshine stays for the Midlands. Morning lows will even be closer to normal in the 40s Tuesday & Wednesday, followed by lows in the 50s for Thursday and Friday.

Our daytime temperatures will also keep climbing each afternoon, with highs likely around the low 80s for Tuesday through Thursday.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

By the end of the week, a cold front looks to press into the Carolinas. The current timing of this front appears to be Friday evening into Saturday. This will likely drop back highs into the 60s for the weekend, with some isolated shower activity for the 1st half of the weekend. Stay tuned!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Good deal of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Warmer with lots of sunshine. Highs in the low-80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, but still warm. Highs in the low-80s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with a late shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to preliminary information from the department’s Traffic Safety Unit, one driver was...
One dead after Columbia car crash
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
In March 2022, the City of Columbia gave Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store, owned by Christa...
An at-large Columbia City Council candidate was behind thousands of dollars on her city loan last month
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
Law Enforcement has started a search for an individual accused of transporting a minor to...
Lexington deputies found person accused of delinquency of a minor

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Above average temperatures expected every day this work week
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Another chilly morning followed by warming temperatures for the afternoon
WIS
TROPICS: Atlantic hurricane season is winding down
WIS Saturday Sunrise recurring - Syncbak
First Alert Weather, Saturday morning, 11/4/23