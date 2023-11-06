Expert talks diabetes prevention and management ahead upcoming event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you know that diabetes affects over 34 million Americans and is a leading cause of various health complications?

On Monday on the Sunrise morning show, Nate Rhodes talked about an upcoming community event discussing Diabetes Prevention & Management.

The Diabetes Prevention & Management event will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at 200 Pickens Street in Columbia.

For more details, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.