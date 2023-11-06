SkyView
Deputies: One person injured in Richland County shooting on Saturday night

Deputies say one person was wounded, and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
(Nick Neville)
By Nick Neville
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is hurt after a shooting in Richland County on Saturday night, according to deputies.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 1200 block of Newnham Drive at around 7:30 P.M. That is not far from Broad River Road.

Deputies say one person was wounded, and taken to a local hospital for treatment. That victim is expected to be okay.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.

