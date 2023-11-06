SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Community remembers the life of Midlands businessman Jim Hardy

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Family and friends gathered on Monday to say goodbye to a man who had a tremendous impact in the Midlands.

James Hardy, affectionately called Jim, was 61 when he passed away on Oct. 28.

The homegoing service for Hardy was held at Brookland Baptist Church.

Hardy was a prominent business leader who built two powerhouse media companies in South Carolina, but a big part of his legacy was also the many ways he gave of himself in service to others.

Jim, along with his wife Cynthia Hardy, have been longtime supporters of the Columbia Urban League and advocated for issues promoting youth engagement and minority business development.

He is being remembered by the community as someone who went out of his way to lend a helping hand to anyone and everyone who needed it.

A remembrance celebration will hosted by his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Gala on Bush River Road. The community is invited to attend.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to preliminary information from the department’s Traffic Safety Unit, one driver was...
One dead after Columbia car crash
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
In March 2022, the City of Columbia gave Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store, owned by Christa...
An at-large Columbia City Council candidate was behind thousands of dollars on her city loan last month
Deputies say one person was wounded, and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies: One person injured in Richland County shooting on Saturday night
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC

Latest News

State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
The parade starts at Sumter and Laurel Streets at 10 a.m. Friday.
Columbia gears up for 45th annual Veterans Day Parade
Ja’Quan S. Toney is charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or...
Second SC State football player arrested in the last month for having a gun on campus
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up to the 80s this week!