Community remembers the life of Midlands businessman Jim Hardy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Family and friends gathered on Monday to say goodbye to a man who had a tremendous impact in the Midlands.

James Hardy, affectionately called Jim, was 61 when he passed away on Oct. 28.

The homegoing service for Hardy was held at Brookland Baptist Church.

Hardy was a prominent business leader who built two powerhouse media companies in South Carolina, but a big part of his legacy was also the many ways he gave of himself in service to others.

Jim, along with his wife Cynthia Hardy, have been longtime supporters of the Columbia Urban League and advocated for issues promoting youth engagement and minority business development.

He is being remembered by the community as someone who went out of his way to lend a helping hand to anyone and everyone who needed it.

A remembrance celebration will hosted by his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Gala on Bush River Road. The community is invited to attend.

