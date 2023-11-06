Columbia gears up for 45th annual Veterans Day Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is gearing up for the 45th annual Veterans Day Parade, where all who have served will be honored.

The parade starts at Sumter and Laurel Streets at 10 a.m. Friday.

This year’s Grand Marshall is Vietnam Veterans.

WIS will cover the entire event on air and online.

Judi Gatson and Greg Adaline will emcee this year’s event.

