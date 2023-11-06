Awareness Exclusive: Actor Jason Weaver’s road from Hollywood to South Carolina State University

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week on Awareness, Billie Jean Shaw visited the beautiful and historic campus of South Carolina State University ahead of the inaugural entertainment masterclass taught by actor and singer Jason Weaver.

Weaver has an ongoing successful career rising to fame at an early age. He starred in Disney’s hit sitcom, “Smart Guy,” was the singing voice of young Simba in the original “Lion King” film and he played young Michael Jackson in “The Jacksons An American Dream,” series. As an adult, he’s starred in the movies, “ATL,” “Drumline,” and currently “The Chi.” Weaver is bringing his decades of experience from Hollywood to South Carolina State University to spearhead the university’s first entertainment masterclass, a plan he says has been in the works since January with SC State’s Board of Trustee member Dr. Macie P. Smith.

In this segment, Jason Weaver explains to Billie Jean Shaw how he entered the world of Hollywood and maintained a successful career. Weaver also talks about mega pop star Michael Jackson choosing him to play the young Michael Jackson in the “The Jackson An American Dream,” series and the surprising, yet odd way he met Michael Jackson on set. He also discusses how the role as young Michael Jackson led to call from another mega star, Elton John, who hand picked him to play young Simba in “Lion King.”

Jason Weaver shares even more candid moments from his ongoing career in Hollywood including how he’s been able to maintain his career unproblematically and his advice to future entertainers.

Jason Weaver explains how and why he wanted to teach an entertainment masterclass at South Carolina State University, the lessons students will walk away from the class with and if the title of professor is in his future. Brown also brought along other Hollywood heavy hitters to join in on the class, his attorney, actress and film producer Lena Waithe and actor, writer and producer Orlando Jones who also makes an appearance in this segment.

