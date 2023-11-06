Average SC gas prices fall below $3 per gallon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina has fallen 7.9 cents over the past week to $2.94, according to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 stations in the state.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 24.5 cents per gallon less than a month ago and stand 30.9 cents per gallon lower than one year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest station in the state was priced at $2.59 while the most expensive was $3.89 a difference of $1.30 per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning was at a station in Goose Creek selling gas for $2.71.

“For the seventh straight week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline. With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast. Eight states are now seeing average gas prices below $3 per gallon,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “While the national average is now at its lowest since March, the decline is likely to continue for at least another couple of weeks, with California likely soon falling below $5, while more states fall under $3. Millions of Americans already have access to $2.99/gal or cheaper, and I expect that number to continue to grow this week.”

Nationally, the average price per gallon fell 7 cents per gallon to an average of $3.38 per gallon.

The national average is down 32.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 40.6 cents per gallon lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average for a gallon of diesel also saw a decline, falling 6.6 cents to $4.38 per gallon.

