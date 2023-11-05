Two hurt in Columbia car crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a “serious” two-car crash that happened on Saturday night.

The collision happened at the intersection of Laurel Street and Two Notch Road, which is not far from downtown Columbia.

According to police, both drivers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The area was closed following the incident on Saturday night, while the department’s Traffic Safety Unit investigated and spoke with witnesses.

