FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer air returns to the Midlands this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Highs continue on their climb into the mid-70s for our Sunday, with highs in the 80s returning soon!

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

· Early morning lows in the the 30s will quickly rise today!

· Afternoon highs in the mid 70s settle in

· Low 80s return as we press into the work and school week

· Some showers are possible into Saturday.

First Alert Summary

WIS (WIS)

Good morning my friends! After the cold start today, temps will rise quickly under mostly sunny skies, topping out in the mid-70s this afternoon!

WIS (WIS)

For the upcoming work week, high pressure stays with us, so sunshine stays for the Midlands. Morning lows will even be closer to normal in the 40s Tuesday & Wednesday, followed by lows in the 50s Wednesday through Friday. Not to mention a bump in humidity as well.

WIS (WIS)

Our daytime temperatures will also keep climbing each afternoon, with highs likely around the low 80s by Tuesday through Thursday.

WIS (WIS)

By the end of the week, a cold front looks to press into the Carolinas. The current timing of this front appears to be late Friday into Saturday. This will likely drop back highs into the 60s for the weekend, with some manner of isolated shower activity for the 1st half of the weekend. Stay tuned!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Good deal of sunshine. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Warmer with lots of sunshine. Highs in the low-80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, but still warm. Highs in the low-80s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with a late shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.