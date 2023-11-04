TROPICS: Atlantic hurricane season is winding down

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching one area for potential tropical development in the Caribbean.

However, Saturday afternoon most of the activity had moved over Central America causing the NHC to drop the chances of development down to 0.

By Sunday this will no longer be an area of concern.

With the water temperatures cooling the Atlantic Hurricane Season is beginning to wind down for the year as there are just 26 days left in the season, which ends on November 30th.

