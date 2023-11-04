SkyView
South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State in battle of the Gamecocks, game preview

The University of South Carolina football team is hosting Jacksonville State University in a...
The University of South Carolina football team is hosting Jacksonville State University in a first-time-ever school matchup.(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina football team is hosting Jacksonville State University in a first-time-ever school matchup.

South Carolina is facing an uphill battle and it is a must-win situation against the Jacksonville Gamecocks.

The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-6) are on a four-game losing streak, and the team must win out the rest of the season to reach bowl eligibility.

Against a defense that has been lackluster all season long, South Carolina will have their work cut out for them against Jacksonville, who uses a two-quarterback system.

The Jacksonville Gamecocks also have a strong running game, including three players with 200-plus yards.

You can watch the game starting at noon on Nov. 4 by streaming on ESPNU.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

