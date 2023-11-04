South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State in battle of the Gamecocks, game preview

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina football team is hosting Jacksonville State University in a first-time-ever school matchup.

South Carolina is facing an uphill battle and it is a must-win situation against the Jacksonville Gamecocks.

The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-6) are on a four-game losing streak, and the team must win out the rest of the season to reach bowl eligibility.

Against a defense that has been lackluster all season long, South Carolina will have their work cut out for them against Jacksonville, who uses a two-quarterback system.

The Jacksonville Gamecocks also have a strong running game, including three players with 200-plus yards.

You can watch the game starting at noon on Nov. 4 by streaming on ESPNU.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.