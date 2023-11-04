Richland County deputies investigating stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation into a stabbing incident at a Midlands jail.

Investigators said deputies were called to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center around 9:30 p.m. on Fri. Nov. 3 for two inmates who were stabbed.

When deputies arrived, one victim was being treated in the jail with non-life-threatening injuries while the other victim was transported to a hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Detectives said this is an ongoing investigation.

