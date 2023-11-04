Richland County Council responds to DOJ investigation into Alvin S. Glenn, expresses confidence in facility’s leadership

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County’s elected leaders are weighing in on the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision to investigate the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and expressing confidence in the facility’s leadership.

Federal officials announced the move on Thursday, saying they were initiating the probe based on publicly available information and “credible allegations” that conditions at the jail may have violated inmates’ civil rights.

The investigation comes as the jail has been plagued by a number of issues in recent months, including deaths, stabbings, escapes and the arrest of several detention officers.

Richland County Council Chairman Overture Walker said he welcomes the DOJ’s investigation and any accompanying recommendations that will enhance the safety and well-being of all detainees and staff at the jail.

That sentiment was echoed by county officials Thursday, who said critics of the jail are not considering all the work that the county has done, and is currently doing, to reform the facility.

“I actually told the Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney’s Office that we actually welcome them to come in to have a third party who is not biased, who will actually take a look at the facts and not just present information that will benefit them as attorneys and law firms in a financial way,” Richland County attorney Patrick Wright said.

The jail is facing several lawsuits, and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a Thursday news conference detailing the reasoning behind investigation that there have been six deaths at the detention center since 2022.

Since the start of this year, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department has investigated at least 19 stabbings, three inmate deaths, a case of two inmates being hurt during a fight, one alleged sexual assault, the escape of one inmate and attempted escape of another.

In a high-profile incident referenced by Clarke, a large riot at the facility in September 2021 sent two corrections officers to the hospital.

A dozen inmates faced charges in connection with that incident, according to RCSD.

“We are fully committed to the safety, security and well-being of detainees and employees at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center,” Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown said on Thursday. “We will continue to work diligently to address the concerns and create an environment that reflects our values of transparency, accountability and respect.”

Richland County District 6 Councilman Don Weaver said that Alvin S. Glenn is a priority item for council.

The inmates, he said, are citizens of the county, and they deserve “that presumption of innocence, and they deserve good treatment while they’re there.”

“That’s what we’re trying to get to,” Weaver said.

RCSD does not oversee the jail, which is operated by Brown.

Day to day operations are handled by Director Crayman Harvey, who was promoted three months ago after serving in the role in an interim capacity for nearly a year.

The jail’s previous director, Tyrell Cato, was fired after only two months on the job.

County council has approved millions of dollars for jail improvements, and allocated funds to help improve the personnel situation there.

Among those priorities is updating the locking system.

“That process is underway,” Brown said. “We really are excited about the improvements that we’re making. They can’t happen fast enough for us.”

A Richland County spokesperson said Friday the installation process for the new locks began in late August, and is still on track to be completed by May of next year.

RCSD investigators determined that faulty locks played a role in the killing of inmate Antonius Randolph in January.

In a statement, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said, “The Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigations speak to the issues or concerns brought about the Detention Center. Sometimes money is not the answer to the problem.”

Both Walker and Weaver said that while improvements at the facility are ongoing, they will take some time.

“While detention centers around the country are experiencing challenges ranging from contraband to staffing shortages, my hope is that an impartial and unbiased review by the DOJ will reveal the significant upgrades made at Alvin S. Glenn along with the remediation plan that has the approval of SCDC, and County Council’s impending approval of $25 million in bonds for additional improvements at the facility,” Walker said in a statement.

Despite the jail’s documented issues, Walker said his faith in Brown has not wavered.

“I have the utmost confidence in his ability to keep the Alvin S. Glenn detention center on the right trajectory,” he said.

Weaver shares that perspective, and said his confidence in Harvey’s ability to perform his role in the midst of ongoing reform is high.

“I think Mr. Brown, he has a very difficult job, but he does it well, and county council is notified immediately when something happens down there,” he said. “We try to do the best care we can under difficult circumstances.”

Richland County District 3 Councilwoman Yvonne McBride said the circumstances at the facility pre-date the most recent leadership team.

“I remain concerned about the safety and wellbeing of both detainees and staff,” she said in a statement. “I believe the problems are systemic and much greater than Richland County’s administration or the supervision of the facility. If there is an investigation, It should be fair, comprehensive and address components of the judicial, criminal justice and health systems.”

The South Carolina Department of Corrections, which provides oversight of the jail, has performed multiple inspections there, and communicated with county leadership about issues.

In a statement, the agency said, “Richland County is still working on making these improvements, SCDC understands progress is being made.”

A SCDC inspection is scheduled to take place before the end of the year.

