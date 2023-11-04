SkyView
Lexington deputies searching for person accused of delinquency of a minor

Law Enforcement has started a search for a man accused of transporting a minor to another county.
Law Enforcement has started a search for an individual accused of transporting a minor to another county.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Law Enforcement has started a search for an individual accused of transporting a minor to another county.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) reported deputies are looking for Jacob Cooper who had allegedly hindered efforts to find a minor and reunite them with their family members.

According to officials, Cooper is believed to be living with the minor in a red Dodge Avenger and has been parking at various locations throughout Lexington County.

If you know where Cooper may be, you are encouraged to share that information with LCSD anonymously through the Midlands Crime mobile app and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash award.

