FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A fantastic weekend from start to finish for the Midlands

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Sunshine helps again in thawing us out from a cold start to the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

· Great weather for this weekend!

· Low-80s return next week.

· Rain holding off for at least 8 days.

First Alert Summary

With high pressure remaining in control of our forecast, we had another clear and cold night. High pressure holds strong today, which means our sky will be full of sunshine. By this afternoon, high temperatures will hit the low-70s.

High pressure keeps control of our forecast through the end of the weekend. Even though tomorrow morning is also cold, we climb back into the mid-70s for the afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week, our afternoons will slowly warm up. At the start of next week, highs will hang in the mid-70s. As early as Tuesday, it’ll be even warmer, with high temperatures around 80 degrees. Another cold front arrives next weekend, dropping highs back into the 60s. Showers look to hold off until the start of the following week.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the low-70s.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows in the mid and upper-30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper-70s.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the low-80s.

