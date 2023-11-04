6 people displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported crews stopped a fire at an apartment complex on Broad River Road Friday evening.

RIGHT NOW: Our 1st Shift crews along with ones from Irmo Fire District made an excellent stop on a 2-Alarm fire that broke out at Retreat at Broad River apartments this evening.



Firefighters arrived on scene around 7:45 p.m. Friday night. pic.twitter.com/xoHt1XuolV — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) November 4, 2023

Officials said first-shift crews along with crews from the Irmo Fire District arrived at the Retreat at Broad River Apartments around 7:45 p.m. and extinguised a 2-alarm fire.

Four units of the building were left damaged by fire and smoke and at least six people were left displaced.

Everyone who was in the building got out safely said firefighters and there were no injuries. Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.