6 people displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in Columbia

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported crews stopped a fire at an apartment complex on...
The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported crews stopped a fire at an apartment complex on Broad River Road Friday evening.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported crews stopped a fire at an apartment complex on Broad River Road Friday evening.

Officials said first-shift crews along with crews from the Irmo Fire District arrived at the Retreat at Broad River Apartments around 7:45 p.m. and extinguised a 2-alarm fire.

Four units of the building were left damaged by fire and smoke and at least six people were left displaced.

Everyone who was in the building got out safely said firefighters and there were no injuries. Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

