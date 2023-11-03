SkyView
Two candidates suiting up for Blythewood mayoral election

By Sam Shapiro
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - As elections are right around the corner, two candidates are gearing up the mayoral election in Blythewood. Neither candidate is shy in expressing their desire to continue expanding their community.

“I want to finish what I started,” Blythewood Mayor Bryan Franklin said.

Mayor Franklin has served the Blythewood Community as mayor since 2019 and is excited for the roughly 4,000 jobs Scout Motors is bringing to the town. He explains how Bythewood will prepare for the construction of the new factory.

“(We have to) minimize that impact, make sure that when Scout Motors does build out and bring those 4,000 high playing jobs to Blythewood it doesn’t inconvenience or upset our population around Blythewood.” Mayor Franklin said.

Councilman Sloan Griffin feels he has truly served the people during his time on the Blythewood Town Council. Like Franklin, he feels the construction of the Scout motors factory in Blythewood will pose some issues. But with a holistic approach, he says the project will continue to help the town grow.

“We have to look at that holistically; How do we grow? How do we fit an additional 4,000 cars on the road that Scout Motors is predicting as far as employee growth?” Griffin III said, adding, “We got to understand that we serve the people. We got to be transparent with the people.”

People will be able to come out and vote for either candidate to become Mayor of Blythewood on November 7.

