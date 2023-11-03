SkyView
Soda City Live: Midlands comedian stars in The Laugh Supper comedy showcase

By Steven Fulton
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Biggz is a comedian from the Midlands and over the years he has gained the nickname of Everybody Loves Biggz for his hilarity on and off stage.

His story is truly one of how comedy is good for the soul. No matter what is going on with you just have to keep laughing.

You can catch Biggz and others live this weekend at The Laugh Supper on Saturday, November 4th Suite Sixty on Two Notch Road for a night of improv, sketches, and more.

Tickets are available on eventbrite

